Governor Sule visits Buhari, raises alarm over Boko Haram activities in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State governor Abdulahi Sule, Friday, visited President Muhummadu Buhari and raised alarm over the havoc perpetrated by Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

The governor also sought the intervention of the Federal Government particularly for them to take over the Jitata road in Nasarawa, which serves as an alternative route from the state to the FCT. The governor after the meeting with President Buhari told journalists that he came to meet with the president to discuss the security issues in Nasarawa State.

According to him, many of the Boko Haram insurgents are active in Nasarawa State and they belong to the Darussalam group that had been dislodged from Niger State. He said further that upon a joint security operation, a lot of them were killed while 900 were arrested. Governor Sule maintained that those arrested confirmed their membership of the Boko Haram insurgency group and have been handed over to the authorities.

The Nasarawa State Government had earlier in November announced plans to restructure its security apparatus due to killings and insecurity.