Troops kill five Boko Haram terrorists in Borno – DHQ

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed five Boko Haram terrorists and injured others at Abbagajiri and Dusula towns in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a statement issued on Friday, the acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, said the latest encounter with the terrorists occurred on Wednesday at Abbagajiri. “The troops of 402 Special Forces Task Force Brigade led by the Commander engaged them with superior firepower resulting in high casualty on the terrorists,” the statement partly read.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, five Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.” Equipment recovered from the insurgents included one Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyy(PKT) Gun, three AK-47 Rifles, four extra AK-47 Rifle magazines and a Vulcanizing Machine.

Other items captured and destroyed included foodstuffs, some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials including the criminals’ hideouts, clothing’s among others.