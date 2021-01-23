Lagos data absent as Nigeria records 1,483 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria on Friday reported 1,483 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the nation’s disease control agency. But the data did not include new cases from Lagos which is the country’s epicentre for the virus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in an early-morning tweet on Saturday.

According to NCDC, five deaths were also recorded on Friday. To date, the country has confirmed 118,138 cases of the virus, with 94,150 and a total death toll of 1,490. Kaduna topped the table of states with new cases on Friday with 545 infections with the FCT a distant second with 235 cases.

Other regions with new cases include Plateau (127), Nasarawa (80), Oyo (72), Delta (65), Rivers (64), Kano (46), Ogun (46), Bayelsa (30), Gombe (30), Abia (28), Osun (27), Edo (25), Ondo (14), Sokoto (12), Zamfara (10), Bauchi (8), Imo (5), Jigawa (4), Ekiti (4), Borno (4) and Niger (2).

Meanwhile, the NCDC said it made an error in reporting Thursday’s cases. “Yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case, instead of three new cases for Zamfara State,” the agency said.