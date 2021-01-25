Court admits evidence El-Zakzaky’s wife has COVID-19, orders her relocation to treatment centre

A Kaduna State High court presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada has ordered the Nigerian Correctional Service to evacuate the wife of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Zeenat El-Zakzaky to an isolation centre to enable her to undergo treatment for COVID-19.

Mrs El- .Zakzaky reportedly contracted the virus inside the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Kaduna state capital last week. The spokesman of the group, Ibrahim Musa, confirmed the news to Channels Television on Thursday. He said Zeenat tested positive for COVID-19 a second time on January 20, 2021, but the management of the Correctional Centre denied the report.

The denial was contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kaduna State Command, Daniel Wadai, who insisted that there is no report of any COVID-19 infection in any of their facilities as all inmates are safe and well-protected.

“The attention of the Kaduna State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) has been drawn to a news item being circulated by some mischief makers alleging that an inmate in one of the custodial centres in the state has contracted COVID-19,” the statement said.