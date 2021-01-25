Oloto@60: Jandor salutes Oba Josiah Ilemobade Olarenwaju Aina, Kuyamiku 1

The initiator of the LAGOS4LAGOS movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, has applauded the leadership and father figure of Oba (Dr.) Josiah Olarenwaju Ilemobade Aina, the Oloto of Oto-Awori kingdom as he celebrates his 60th birthday.

Jandor, as he is fondly called, saluted the traditional monarch for always taking the front seat on matters that concern the people of Awori land and standing by his subjects till they attain the pinnacle position of their careers.

Jandor added that “Oloto is a very generous King who is after the development of his kingdom, the Awori land and Lagos state at Large”. While wishing the Ogun Awo of Awori land many fruitful years on the throne, Jandor prayed that “may the Kabiyesi live long to see a developed Awori land and a better Lagos state”.

“Aseyi samodun Oba Oloto, Happy Birthday sir”, he said.