Youth Empowerment: Jandor fulfills promises

At the mention of Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, the first thing that comes to mind is how he has uplifted many Lagosians through: empowerments to the youth, women and students within and outside the state. Jandor, as he is popular called, on Friday fulfilled his promise of gifting the most outstanding students at the computer training for youths organised by Team Jandor at Ejigbo Local Council Development Area.

The initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement also took charge of the bills of Oyindamola Elizabeth Gold, a visually impaired woman who wrote him for assistance, hence sponsoring her upkeep with a comprehensive computer training. Jandor, who is responsible for the full scholarship scheme of many tertiary institution students across the country, also built an ICT center in the riverine area with full equipment among many other life impacting programmes.

While presenting the laptops to the youth, Jandor, who was represented by the Central Coordinator of Team Jandor, Funke Ijayekunle, admonished the youth of Lagos state to take charge through full political participation in the state. He said “with political tool, we can empower more youths, abolish poverty and take the state to an enviable height”. While appreciating the gestures, the youth promised to spread the good news and also be of good conduct in the drive to make Lagos work for Lagos.

Other beneficiaries are; Chimaroke Ikeji and Obidike Ugochukwu.