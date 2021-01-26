Buhari directs Finance Ministry to release funds for local production of solar cells

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Finance to release funds for the local production of solar cells by the National Agency for Science, Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

The President gave the approval while presiding over a virtual meeting of governing board of NASENI at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

President Buhari who is equally the chairman of the governing board directed the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning as well as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to commence remittances of funds approved by law to the agency.

He expressed a recommitment to fast-tracking the nation’s industrial development and advance technological growth in the country. Additionally, President Buhari directed both ministries to conclude negotiations for an 85 percent funding source for the establishment of solar cell (local) production in the country.