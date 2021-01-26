Covid: Curfew stays despite ‘scum’ riots in Dutch cities

The Dutch government says it will not lift a curfew, after a third night of violent protests against increased Covid curbs across the Netherlands.

Shops in Rotterdam and other cities were looted and Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said: “It’s scum doing this”. More than 180 arrests have been made.

The Dutch chief of police said the riots no longer had “anything to do with the basic right to demonstrate”.

The criminal violence had to stop, said Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Shop-owners in Rotterdam, Den Bosch and other cities spent Tuesday morning cleaning up the debris from Monday night’s violence.