Court admits more evidence in Naira Marley’s trial

The trial of music artiste, Azeez Fashola who is popularly known as Naira Marley, on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards, and fraud, continued today with the court admitting more evidence.

Trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos admitted a C.D containing the phone analysis of the embattled singer. The CD had been tendered in evidence at a previous proceeding by Anosike Augustine, a mobile forensic expert with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Anosike who is the second prosecution witness in the EFCC had told the court that how he analyzed the contents of the iPhone 11 allegedly retrieved from Naira Marley during an investigation. Counsel to Naira Marley, Olalekan Ojo, SAN had objected to the admissibility of the evidence. In his ruling delivered this morning, Justice Oweibo overruled the objections of the counsel and admitted the C.D in evidence.

The judge said, ” l have considered the agreement of both parties as well as the ground for the objection, I consider the C.D to be admissible in view of the nature of this case and the evidence of other prosecution witnesses. Accordingly, it is hereby admitted in evidence and marked exhibit F. The trial of the case could however not go on after the ruling as the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo was not in court.