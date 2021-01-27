FEC approves N9.4bn for Power, Road Projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved a total of N9.4billion for various projects including power and road. Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo also revealed that FEC approved the National Quality Policy.

The policy according to the Minister will see to the establishment of quality testing centers and laboratories in the country to reinforce quality in exported goods. “This policy will create a situation whereby the government and the private sector will be able to collaborate to set up quality testing centres, testing labs which we hope will have accreditation with international centres, such that any good that has approved to have met the standard, would be of international standard,” he said.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed after the meeting also announced that the sum of N1.14billion was approved for the award of contract for installation of solar street lighting for the Karshi-Jikwoyi dual carriage road in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Mohammed said the contract was awarded to Messrs Bassman Nigeria Limited for completion period of six months. “This is a 20-kilometre street lighting project and the area host some very strategic institutions such as the Treasury Academy, new Correctional Center which is under construction and it also houses the Federal Science College, the Armed Forces Post Service Housing Scheme in addition to Police Housing Scheme among others.

“Apart from beautifying the area it also provides better security for the area. It means the SDG goal number 11 will be met and at the same time the global energy policy,” he said.