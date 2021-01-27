FEC holds in Abuja, members observe a minute silence in honour of three late ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the 31st virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha was physically in attendance.

Before the meeting, the council observed a minute silence for three former ministers: Alhaji Dauda Birma, Alhaji Mohammadu Gambo Jimeta and Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim.

Dauda Birma who served as the Minister of Education from 1997 to 1998, died on the 5th January 2021 at the age of 80. Mohammadu Gambo Jimeta died on the 21st January, at the age of 83. He was the Minister of Agriculture from 1997 to 1995-1997.

Abdullahi Ibrahim was Minister of Education, Science, and Technology as well as transport aviation between 1984 and 1985.