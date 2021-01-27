Martin Odegaard: Arsenal sign Real Madrid midfielder on loan

Arsenal have signed Real Madrid attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan until the end of the season. The 22-year-old Norwegian has struggled to make an impact in Real manager Zinedine Zidane’s squad this season. Real Sociedad, where Odegaard spent last season on loan, and Eredivisie leaders Ajax were also interested.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “Martin is of course a player we all know very well. Although still young, he has been playing at the top level for a while.” Arteta said Odegaard will “provide us with quality offensive options” and the Norway international could feature on Saturday in the Premier League against Manchester United (17:30 GMT kick-off).

Speaking about Arteta, Odegaard said: “He seems like a top manager and I liked his ideas, the way he sees football and also the way he is. He gave me a great feeling and that was important for me to come here. He was crucial. “I think it’s a club that really suits me well.”

Arsenal technical director Edu said the club had brought in an “exceptional talent”.