NASS orders Ministry of Health to halt spending N10bn on COVID-19 vaccine production

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Health has asked the Ministry of Health to suspend further action on the plans to utilize the N10 billion released to them by the Ministry of Finance, to fund the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

The committee took the decision on Wednesday, following its dissatisfaction with the explanation of the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire on how the N10 billion will be utilised. Chairman Senate Committee on Health, Ibrahim Oloriegbe said the committee is dissatisfied with the explanation of the Minister and has directed that the money should not be spent until the Ministry can state clearly, what the money will be used for.

“This N10 billion is just given to you, with due respect, with what you have given to us, you don’t have a specific detailed plan for it. Our decision, for now, is that you can’t spend it (the money) until you provide us satisfactory answer. Once you provide us the details then we will invite all the necessary persons,” Oloriegbe said.

The Health Minister at the meeting said the money was part of an agreement between the Federal Government and a foreign partner, May and Baker PLC for the production of bio vaccines.