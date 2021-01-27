Nigeria records 15 more COVID-19 deaths

Nigeria on Tuesday added 15 more deaths to its coronavirus toll, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. In a late-night tweet, the disease control agency added that 1,303 new cases had been confirmed nationwide.

To date, 124,299 cases have been confirmed, 99,276 cases discharged and 1522 deaths recorded across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Tuesday’s new cases were reported from 26 states, including Lagos (478), FCT (211), Nasarawa (83), Rivers (72), Kwara (42), Edo 36), Ondo (34), Benue (32), Kaduna (32), Katsina (26), Plateau (26), Kano (25), Taraba (25), Osun (22), Delta (21), Oyo (21), Niger (19), Sokoto (18), Ebonyi (17), Ekiti (14), Gombe (13), Ogun (12), Bauchi (11), Zamfara (8), Borno (4) and Jigawa (1).