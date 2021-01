Major General Ibrahim Attahiru has resumed office as the new Chief of Army Staff. Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai handed over to Attahiru on Thursday.

During the ceremony at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Buratai urged military officers to cooperate with Attahiru.

Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru has officially resumed as the new Chief of Army Staff, today. The new Army Chief succeeds Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, who retired from service earlier this week.