Coronavirus: Germany facing ’10 tough weeks’ of vaccine shortages

Germany is likely to face a shortage of coronavirus vaccines until at least April, the country’s health minister has warned. “We will still have at least 10 tough weeks with a shortage,” Jens Spahn wrote on Twitter.

The pace of Germany’s rollout has been criticised, and it has failed to meet its own daily target of vaccinations. Mr Spahn’s comments come amid a row between the EU and the vaccine maker AstraZeneca over supply shortages.

The UK-based company has said production issues at its Europe-based plants means it will be unable to deliver the promised number of doses to the 27-member bloc.

But the EU said the firm must honour its commitments and deliver the jabs by diverting stock from the UK.