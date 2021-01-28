Corruption Perception Index: Nigeria drops to 149, worst ranking since 2015

Nigeria has recorded its worst rating on Transparency International’s (TI) Corruption Perception Index since 2015. In the 2020 index released on Thursday, the country scored 25 out of 100 points, dropping to 149 out of the 180 countries surveyed, taking the nation three steps down from the 146 scored in 2019.

According to Transparency International, the nation’s deep in ranking stems from an absence of transparency, nepotism, lack of adequate anti-corruption legal frameworks, the prevalence of bribery and extortion in the Nigerian Police, corruption in the security sector, among others.

Below is a report as sent out by The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/ Transparency International Nigeria in conjunction with The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and BudgIT.