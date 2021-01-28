FG to shut Third Mainland Bridge for another three days

The Federal Government has again announced its plan to shut down a section of the Third Mainland Bridge for another three days for a round of delicate expansion joints replacement. This was announced on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukayode Popoola.

He explained that construction works had reached the stage for ”casting concrete on additional three expansion joints, hence the need to stop all movements on the bridge that could cause vibrations”. He said that the 72 hours will take effect, Friday, January 29.

“Messers Boroni Prono is planning to cast three number expansion joints on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st. ”This will require total closure of Third Mainland bridge from 12:00 midnight of Friday 29th till midnight of Monday 1st February 2021. “We are sorry for the inconveniences this may cause Lagosians,” Mr Popoola said.

The Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, which is going through a series of repairs, was partially shut on July 24, last year, for rehabilitation works and a series of repairs.