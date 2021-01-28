JUST IN: 384 stranded Nigerians return from Saudi Arabia

A total of 384 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia on Thursday arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The returnees arrived via Air flight B773 at about 1:10 pm local time and were received by officials including those of Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

They include 300 males, 83 females, and one infant. A representative of the minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bolaji received the returnees at the Hajj Terminal where he charged them not to despair. He however said the Nigerian government does not support illegal migration.

The evacuation of the stranded Nigerians follows a call for help my them in a video that went viral recently on social media. The videos showed bodies – wrapped in black polythene bags – lying on the floor in a packed room with a voice narrating that they have been stranded for more than seven months.