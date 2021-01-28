JUST IN: Confusion as host communities fight at House of Reps PIB public hearing

There was confusion on Thursday after members of host communities broke into a fight at the venue of the public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The fight broke out when the host communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas was called to the podium to make a presentation at the public hearing which was held at the House of Representatives in the National Assembly Complex.

The fight started when one of the leaders from Itsekiri stood up to speak. He was opposed by other members of host communities present and a fight ensued leading to pandemonium in the hall. The police had to break up the fight, prompting the house ad-hoc committee on PIB to allow each host community to speak.

Details later…