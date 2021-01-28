Man Utd 1-2 Sheff Utd: No big inquest after surprise defeat – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there will be “no big inquest” despite a shock 2-1 home defeat by bottom team Sheffield United.

Solskjaer’s side would have regained top spot in the Premier League, going back above Manchester City, with a win over the Blades at Old Trafford. “There is no time to feel sorry for ourselves,” said Solskjaer, whose team travel to in-form Arsenal on Saturday. “Other teams have lost and bounced back – and we have done it before.”

After the trip to Arsenal, United’s next two games are against Southampton and Everton at Old Trafford – where they have suffered all four of their Premier League defeats this season.

“I expect our performance to be much better on Saturday,” added the Norwegian after Wednesday’s defeat. “When I see them in the morning, I expect to see their mood back up.”