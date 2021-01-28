Thomas Tuchel: New Chelsea boss sees positives despite Wolves draw

The Thomas Tuchel era at Chelsea may have started with a goalless draw, but the German believes he has seen enough to leave him feeling positive about the future.

Tuchel’s side were held on a frustrating night by Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the former Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss’ first game since taking over from Frank Lampard. Wolves keeper Rui Patricio saved well from Antonio Rudiger’s header and Callum Hudson-Odoi’s deflected attempt.

Chelsea have won just once in six Premier League games and are five points off a top-four spot. But Tuchel preferred to concentrate on the positives after the Wolves match. “I was very happy performance-wise, unfortunately we couldn’t score, if we take care of our performance like this the results will come,” he said after taking charge of Chelsea for the first time.

“It gives me a good feeling for the future.”