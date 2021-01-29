Jesse Lingard: West Ham set to sign Man Utd midfielder after Said Benrahma deal made permanent

West Ham have completed the signing of Said Benrahma in a deal worth up to £30m, paving the way for Jesse Lingard to join on loan from Manchester United. The Hammers were due to make Benrahma’s loan move from Brentford permanent in the summer but they have finalised the deal early to free up loan space.

Premier League clubs can only have two domestic loan signings; West Ham also have Craig Dawson on loan from Watford. A deal for Lingard has been agreed in principle between the two clubs. England midfielder Lingard, 28, has been told a move away from Old Trafford will be sanctioned given his lack of first-team action. Any deal required the Hammers to sign either Benrahma or Dawson on a permanent basis.

Winger Benrahma moved to London Stadium on loan from Championship side Brentford in October, in an agreement that obliged the Hammers to make a permanent transfer, worth £25m plus £5m in add-ons, at the end of this season but now the 25-year-old has signed a permanent contract until 2026. Defender Dawson also arrived on loan in October, from Watford.

West Ham manager David Moyes took Lingard on tour in 2013 during his only summer as Manchester United boss.