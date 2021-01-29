Over 400 Nigerians return from Saudi Arabia

Another batch of Nigerians – 419 – on Friday returned to the country from Saudi Arabia, a day after 384 others came back from the same nation.

The returnees who include 126 men and 293 females, including children, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport onboard Saudi Arabia Airline SV-3413 at exactly 11:57 a.m.

Yesterday’s returnees – 300 males, 83 females, and one infant – were received by a representative of the minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bolaji at the Hajj Terminal where he charged them not to despair.

He, however, said the Nigerian government does not support illegal migration. The evacuation of the stranded Nigerians followed a viral video in which they called for help. The videos showed bodies – wrapped in black polythene bags – lying on the floor in a packed room with a voice narrating that they have been stranded for more than seven months.