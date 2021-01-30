COVID-19: Nigeria records 27 new deaths, 1,114 fresh cases

Nigeria has recorded 27 new deaths from the coronavirus, even as the country recorded 1,114 fresh infections on Friday. This was disclosed in the report published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the early hours of Saturday.

The new cases were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with Lagos still leading with 408 new infections.

The FCT had 95 cases, Plateau-90 Ondo-66 Kaduna-63 Oyo-56 Borno-46 Imo-42 Edo-41 Ogun-37 Rivers-31 Ekiti-25 Yobe-20 Kano-18 Akwa Ibom-18 Delta-15 Osun-15 Kwara-11 Bayelsa-6 Nasarawa-6 Zamfara-4 and Bauchi-1.

102,780 are also said to have recovered, while the death toll now stands at 1,577.