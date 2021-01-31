Lagos4Lagos initiator, Jandor mourns Asim-Ita

The demise of Emilia Asim-Ita, co-founder of The Future Awards Africa and former partner, Red Media Africa, was described as a hard pill to swallow. The initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, took to his official Instagram handle, @officialjandor, to mourn the late Scribe-in-Chief of the Eko United group, the elites’ engaging platform of the Lagos4Lagos movement.

Jandor, as he his fondly called said “You left us unannounced Emilia…I had thought we are going to pull this through together, but God knows best and we can’t query Him”. Appreciating her for the dedication and commitment to ensure that Lagos works for all, Jandor added “Thank you for all you contributed to our Lagos4lagos project”.

Speaking further, he prayed that “May God accept your return”. Other prominent Nigerians also mourned her death, describing it as a rude shock. Her brother, Williams Asim-Ita, confirmed that she died at the age of 33.