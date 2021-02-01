COVID-19: Lagos bans gathering of more than 50 persons

The Lagos State Government on Sunday banned the gathering of more than 50 persons in an enclosed space as the state continues to battle a second wave of the pandemic. The ban was communicated in a statement by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

However, religious services were exempted from the directive, so far gathering does not exceed 50% capacity of the space. “The State Government has observed with dismay the widespread flagrant disregard and non-adherence to guidelines and protocols aimed at stemming and curbing the tide of infection,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“We particularly note that some event centers have been operating their premises outside the acceptable parameters for operation/usage and continue to be recalcitrant in this regard. “This is to sound a very serious note of warning that henceforth all those found culpable and in breach of the existing regulations and guidelines would be swiftly and decisively dealt with in full accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Furthermore, and in line with the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed last week by President Muhammadu Buhari, it is hereby directed that no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50% capacity of the space.