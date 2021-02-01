FG targeting at least 70% Of Nigerians for COVID-19 vaccination – Boss Mustapha

No fewer than 70 per cent of the Nigerian population will be vaccinated when the Federal Government takes delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines. This is a target the government has set for itself and has assured Nigerians that it will do all it can to ensure the goal is achieved.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance on Monday on behalf of the government at an event in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Speaking at the ‘Sensitisation Meeting on COVID-19 Vaccine introduction for Christian Leaders and Scholars, he stated that no one would be allowed to travel to any part of the world without getting vaccinated in the coming weeks.

Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 noted that the countries across the world were already embracing vaccination and Nigeria cannot be left out.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to wave off conspiracies, stressing that the COVID-19 vaccines that the Federal Government was expecting would be properly screened by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) before administration.