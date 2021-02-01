No one has immunity against COVID-19, FG cautions Nigerians

The Federal Government has cautioned Nigerians to protect themselves amid the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic, warning that no one has immunity against the deadly virus. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, gave the warning in a series of tweets on Monday.

“We have a duty to protect ourselves and others in this difficult global health crisis; no one has immunity against this pandemic. Ignoring health warnings and refusing to comply with safety measures does more harm than good,” he said. “Nigerians must ignore baseless conspiracy theories that seek to deny the reality of the pandemic by complying with the order to wear masks.”

While lamenting that the COVID-19 pandemic is a major threat to public health, the presidential spokesman said, “wearing of masks, social distancing in public places and the basic hygiene are necessary measures that have to be taken to safeguard the well-being of our citizens.”

He asked Nigerians to always remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is not only a threat to the health of the population, but it is equally so to the national economy, and to every aspect of our everyday life.