Andre Villas-Boas: Marseille manager offers resignation over club’s ‘sporting policy’

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas says he has offered his resignation because he disagreed with the club’s “sporting policy”. He highlighted the arrival of Olivier Ntcham from Celtic during the January transfer window – a player he did not want to sign.

Marseille have yet to accept or reject his resignation. “I don’t want anything from Marseille. I don’t want money,” said Villas-Boas, who was named boss in 2019. He told a news conference on Tuesday: “I’m waiting for an answer, it could be no and then we would continue. I don’t want any money, I just want to leave.”

On Ntcham, he said: “The transfer window finished with the arrival of a new player. A decision which wasn’t taken by me. I had nothing to do with this decision. “In fact I learnt about it in the press this morning. It is precisely a player for whom I said no [to signing]. He was never a player on our list.”

It comes just three days after Marseille’s home match against Rennes was postponed following violent scenes at their training ground.