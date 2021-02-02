COVID-19: Nigeria records six new cases of British variant

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that six new cases of the B117 strain of COVID-19 have been found in the country. NCDC confirmed this on Monday through its Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu.

Mr. Ihekweazu at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing in Abuja stated that Nigeria has reported six cases of the new variant of the virus, bringing the number of cases to seven. The NCDC DG who lamented over the rising number of deaths in the country stressed that the COVID-19 strain which was first reported in the United Kingdom is deadlier and as such Nigerians must be careful.

According to Mr. Ihekweazu, in the last week, 75 health workers have reportedly tested positive, a development which he describes as worrisome. The NCDC boss however revealed that rapid test kits have been approved in five hospitals within the FCT, adding that the plan is to later deploy the kits to other parts of the country.

He enjoined governors to approach the NCDC for guidance on how to use the kits and urged all stakeholders to help stop the increasing level of stigma around the virus, which is making many people stay away from getting tested.