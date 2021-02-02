FCT COVID-19 Task Force seals markets for breaching protocols

Following the directive to enforce the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021, the FCT COVID-19 enforcement team has swung into action shutting down some markets including UTC Area 10 Market and the Wuse market.

The spokesperson of the task force, Attah Ikharo said the markets were closed after they were found guilty of violating COVID-19 protocols.

Ikharo said that the presidential regulations specifically said that management of public business facilities should take full responsibility of enforcement of the COVID-19 regulations, but these markets defaulted in all aspects.

The closure of the markets is coming barely six days after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021.