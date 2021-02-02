Jandor inaugurates the Arewa in Lagos4Lagos movement

**charges members to participate in the APC membership registration/revalidation process

The Lagos4Lagos movement has extended its wing across the state by inaugurating the state structure of the Arewa in Lagos4Lagos movement. Speaking at the event on Sunday, the initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, who was represented by a chieftain of the group, Hon. Olufemi Musa, said the inauguration of the Arewa in Lagos4Lagos movement is evident to the fact that “the Lagos4Lagos movement is a socio-political group made for all”.

Jandor, as he is fondly called, praised the ethnic group for firmly aligning towards making Lagos state work for all. “The ethnic groups in Lagos4Lagos movement have been working tremendously, especially through the mobilisation of more members towards the accomplishment of our dream. “When I checked our database, I can see that more members registered with us, and I urge you to do more of it,” he added.

Jandor further enjoined all Arewa in the state to ensure that they participate in the All Progressives Congress’s membership registration and revalidation process. Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated 18-man committee, the chairman of Arewa in Lagos4Lagos movement, Alh. Abdulmunmuni Gambari, applauded Jandor for running an all-encompassing socio-political group which has now turned into a big happy family. Alh. Gambari added that with the growing influence of the Lagos4Lagos movement, it remains a group to beat across all Local Governments and Local Council Development area across the state.

The Arewa in Lagos4Lagos for Lagos movement is a conglomeration of the Hausa speaking natives of Northern Nigeria. Other leaders of the Lagos4Lagos movement present include: the Central Coordinator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Funke Ijayekunle, Hon. S.A. Onilude, Khairat Ojikutu-Shokoya, among others.