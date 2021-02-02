Myanmar coup: Calls for Suu Kyi release as lawmakers held

Calls are growing for the release of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi a day after a military coup which has seen hundreds of MPs held against their will.

Ms Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since she was detained by the military. It took power after declaring a state of emergency, accusing Ms Suu Kyi’s party of fraud over its election win.

US President Joe Biden has threatened to reinstate sanctions on Myanmar as a result, saying the military should not “overrule the will of the people”. Sanctions had only recently been eased, after the country began emerging from a decades-long military dictatorship.

Ms Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), demanded her immediate release on Tuesday. It has also called upon the military to accept the results of the November election, which saw the NLD win more than 80% of the votes.