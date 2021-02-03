Benue Governor Ortom recovers from COVID-19

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday announced that the result of his samples tested for COVID-19 has returned negative. The Governor said this while addressing journalists in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He appreciated the people of the state, his friends and supporters across the country for their prayers during the period of self-isolation. The governor, who has resumed duties immediately, thanked his deputy, Benson Abounu who stood in his place while he was in isolation.

Ortom and urged the people of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols. Benue governor last week tested positive to COVID-19 after a close aide also returned positive.

The Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, who made the announcement, noted that the governor did not show any symptoms of the disease.