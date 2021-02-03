Truck derails, kills pedestrian on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A truck has crushed a pedestrian to death after it derailed off the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, emptying its content in the process.

The accident which happened at the Arepo section of the expressway, outward Lagos, is currently being attended to by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The incident has led to a traffic jam along the expressway forcing motorists to find alternative routes.

The body of the pedestrian who was crushed by the truck has been moved away in a body bag while the truck is yet to be moved away from the side of the road at the time of filing this report.