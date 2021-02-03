University commends Works Ministry’s Field Officers in Jigawa State

The Management of the Federal University of Dutse, Jigawa State has applauded the synergy between Field Officers of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Dutse, Jigawa State and the University community during the rehabilitation of a 800 kilometres road within the institution. The Director Physical Planning, Works and Maintenance Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, Arc. Biliaminu Hassan made the remark at the handing and taking over ceremony of the 800 kilometres road rehabilitated by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing at the institution.

Arc. Hassan said: ‘’The synergy between the Jigawa State Field officers of Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the University’s Management facilitated the project to the commissioning point, and that such working relationship would be sustained.’’ Arc. Hassan expressed sincere appreciation to the Honourable Minister, Babatunde Fashola, SAN for the timely interventions which he said had greatly eased movement in the university.

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, Prof. Fatima Batul Muktar said, “This road is not actually the first road intervention by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, it is the second. The first road to be constructed on the new campus was a 2 kilometres road and drainages from the main gate to the junction of the faculty of agriculture. So, when you put it together with this the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing had intervened with 3kilometres road project in the university.”

Professor Fatima explained that before the rehabilitation of the road students and parents had to park their vehicles outside to work down to the school in the pool of water, pointing out that the relief brought to the school by the Ministry of Works and Housing cannot be under estimated. Speaking further, she said, ” This is not to say that the problems have been overcome totally because there are still many areas that will become inaccessible during the rainy season, obviously the university has expanded rapidly and there are many buildings that are ongoing with many more to commence, the need for more roads and drainages cannot be overemphasized.”

In his remarks, the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, who was represented by the Federal Controller of Works Jigawa State, Engr. Oladele Atewolara said, “Currently, there are 43 number of road interventions within tertiary institutions across Nigeria, to date 29 number of the road intervention projects have been completed with 17 number already handed over in 2020. Today, we hand over this one in Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state as a critical intervention to support education.”