BREAKING: Buhari nominates Olonisakin, other ex-Service Chiefs as Ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated the immediate past service chiefs of the nation as ambassadors. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

They are former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, and the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas. Others are former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and the former Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman.

Adesina revealed that President Buhari has forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate as non-career ambassadors-designate. In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, the President was quoted as saying “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.”

President Buhari appealed to the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations.