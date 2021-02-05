COVID-19: Anambra imposes curfew, directs civil servants to work from home

Anambra State Government has imposed a curfew on the state in a bid to curb the increasing COVID-19 cases. According to a statement issued on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwuwlobe, the curfew introduced by Governor Willie Obiano said would start on Monday next week and would last from 9pm to 6am daily.

Governor Obiano also directed civil servants in the state from Grade Level 1 to 12 to work from home until further notice. “The government of Anambra state has announced the introduction of curfew in the state, to help check the spread of Covid-19 virus. The curfew which will last from 9pm to 6am daily, will start on Monday, 8th February 2021 until further notice,” the statement partly read.

“His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano has directed that civil servants in the state, from grade level one to twelve should work from home until further notice, with immediate effect. “The state government has activated and made operational mobile courts to try Covid-19 protocal offenders, beginning from Monday, 8th February 2021.”

The state government threatened to shut down markets in the state if they fail to observe COVID-19 protocols as prescribed.