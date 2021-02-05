I will offer my full support for youths to grow in politics – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reassured Nigerian youths that he will offer his full support to see them grow in politics, and other endeavours, admitting the crucial role of young people in the development of the country.

‘‘While I will be looking forward to a more robust engagement with young people across the country, I wish to emphasize to you all that in me, you have a major supporter,” Buhari said during a virtual meeting with youths of the All Progressive Congress (APC) held at the State House, Abuja.

“I will offer you my full support to grow in politics, public service, entertainment, entrepreneurship and many other sectors because I know that the future we envisage as a country cannot happen without our youths.”