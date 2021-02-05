Two killed, eight injured along Kaduna-Abuja road

Two persons have been reportedly killed and eight others injured in a road accident along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway. The accident which occurred on Friday near Olam Farms involved four vehicles and was caused by over-speeding and commuters driving in the opposite direction to oncoming traffic.

This is according to the security agencies conducting operations on that route. It was reported that a resulting loss of control led to the multiple vehicle crash involving the four vehicles which all veered dangerously off the road. Security agencies responded to a distress call and evacuated the fatalities while giving emergency attention to the eight injured ones, some of whom were unconscious.

All the injured were rushed to the hospital and the site has been cleared to ensure a normal flow of traffic. Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness at the report, and commiserated with the family of the deceased, while wishing the injured quick recovery.

The governor also expressed shock at the repeated traffic violations, and therefore, called on drivers plying the highway to desist from the deadly practice of driving against the flow of traffic.