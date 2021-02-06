We are working for the progress of all, Jandor tells visiting PDP members

Some Lagos Youth who are members of the People’s Democratic Party in Lagos on Thursday, jettisoned party affiliation sentiments and visited the Liberty place, the state secretariat of the Lagos4Lagos movement, to lend thier support and familiarize themselves with the initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran.

Jandor, as he is widely called, is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress but he has continuously gained sympathy from Lagosians, irrespective of their political affiliations and beliefs. This may not be unconnected to his youthful disposition and critical people-oriented objectives which have now come to stay as an acceptable model across board.

Responding to questions during the interactive sessions, Jandor said “at the Lagos4Lagos movement, we are working towards serving the interest of the people”. Harping on the need to eschew political bitterness, the leader of the Lagos4Lagos movement said there is “no political war at all, what matters is political alignment towards achieving a common goal”.

“Lagos4lagos is the movement, the state of aquatic splendour is our home, the seat of power is our target, and having a truly independent Helmsman in charge of our resources is the only way to make Lagos work for all in Lagos,” he added.