WTO Leadership: Okonjo-Iweala thanks Nigerians, Buhari, U.S. for support

Former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has thanked Nigerians and President Muhammadu Buhari for their support following her emergence as the sole candidate for the top job at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

She also extended her appreciation to the United States government after the country endorsed her to become the Director-General of the global trade body.

Okonjo-Iweala, who was vying for the job with the Republic of Korea’s Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee, showed gratitude via her verified Twitter handle on Friday.