Lagos4Lagos: Adeniran-Ogunsanya, Tanwa Olusi, Naorat Babs headline apex women wing’s inaugural meeting

**holds special prayer session for Jandor

The leadership of the Lagos4Lagos movement’s women wing on Saturday held its first inaugural meeting and special prayer session for the Lead Visioner of the group, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, and the people of Lagos state. Jandor, as he is fondly called, appreciated the women for uniting in prayers, love and unity for the Lagos4Lagos project.

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement, who was represented by the Central Coordinator, Funke Ijayekunle, said “we want to raise women that for the first time in Lagos, will give us an independent Governor in Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran”. The meeting which had in attendance the former Secretary to the State Government of Lagos, Princess Denrele Adeniran Ogunsanya, also featured top dignitaries across the 5 divisions of Lagos state. Speaking at the event, the state women leader of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Princess Olajumoke Fakoya, admonished the women to rise up to the challenge of electing good leaders who will create enabling environment and good policies that will abolish poverty and reduce the surge of unemployment in the state.

Princess Fakoya added that “we need to stand up to exercise our powers to reshape our present and the future of our children, not minding the manipulation in the polity which is what the Lagos4Lagos movement stand for”. Saying her prayers for the success of the Lagos4Lagos movement, a two – term Local Government Chairman of Amuwo – Odofin, Alhaja Naorat Babs, express confidence in the aspiration of Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran for the Lagos top seat. Another chieftain of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Alhaja Tanwa Olusi, said the group signifies a new beginning that will accommodate everyone without sentiment or bias.

Meanwhile, the former Secretary to the state Government of Lagos, Princess Denrele Adeniran – Ogunsanya, has called on all women of the group to maintain the high level of love and tolerance in their bid to take “Jandor to attain the Lagos top seat”. Adeniran-Ogunsanya, who is a veteran politician also assured the women of continuous support in their drive to make Lagos work for all. The Lagos4Lagos movement has evolved into a rallying point for progressive minds who are fed up with current dictatorship and impoverishment of the people in the state. It comprises various interest groups including: the youth, religious groups, Civil society organizations, lawyers, amongst others.