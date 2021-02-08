Lewis Hamilton: F1 world champion signs new Mercedes contract for 2021 season

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new one-year contract with Mercedes for the 2021 season. The 36-year-old’s previous deal lapsed in 2020 but he will now race for Mercedes for a ninth season.

Hamilton became the sport’s most successful driver ever in 2020, breaking Michael Schumacher’s all-time win record and drawing level with the German’s seven titles. “Our team has achieved incredible things together,” said Hamilton. “We look forward to building on our success even further, while continuously looking to improve, both on and off the track.”

Part of the new deal involves a commitment from Mercedes to continue to work with Hamilton on seeking “greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport”. They will work on creating a new joint charitable foundation and Hamilton says the manufacturer has been “extremely supportive” on the issue. “I’m proud to say we are taking that effort further this year by launching a foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the sport,” he added.

“I am inspired by all that we can build together and can’t wait to get back on the track in March.”