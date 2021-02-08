Nigerians threaten fresh protests over reopening of Lekki Tollgate

Following the move to reopen the Lekki Tollgate, many Nigerians mostly youths, have taken to social media threatening to stage another protest.

Youth representatives at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Saturday had opposed the reopening of the Lekki toll gate arguing that reopening the toll-gate at this time would be hasty and premature.

The argument over the weekend however did not sway the votes as the panel voted in favour of a return of the tollgate to Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

Reacting to this decision, many Nigerians took to Twitter calling out the panel for approving the release of the toll gate when investigations into the Lekki shootings are still ongoing.