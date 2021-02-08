Sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria records 20 more deaths

Core TV News
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 506 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC). The figure was the lowest in over two months.

However, the NCDC said 20 more deaths had been recorded across the country. To date, 139,748 cases have been confirmed, 113,525 cases discharged and 1,667 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Sunday’s new cases were reported from 20 states, including Ondo (90), Kwara (89), Rivers (53), Borno (45), Gombe (32), FCT (28), Imo (26), Ogun (25), Lagos (22), Kaduna (14), Kano (14), Edo (13), Osun (11), Cross River (10), Yobe (9), Ekiti (7), Kebbi (6), Nasarawa (6), Oyo (5), and Jigawa (1).

