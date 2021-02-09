COVID-19: FG places fresh travel restrictions on 100 passengers for flouting directives

The Federal Government has placed fresh travel restrictions on 100 passengers for flouting its directives on COVID-19. In a series of tweet on Tuesday, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 released the passport details of the defaulters, announcing they have been restricted from travelling for six months.

“Presidential Task Force (PTF) sanctions 100 Passports in Second Batch of those who failed to comply with the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 Test. PENALTY: 6-month travel restriction from Feb 5 to July 30, 2021,” the tweet read.

“The Federal Government is placing travel restrictions on the following passports due to non-compliance with the mandatory Day and post-arrival COVID-19 test,” it added while listing the defaulters. While noting that the travellers had been notified and barred from travelling out of the country during the period, the Federal Government said the restrictions would start from January 1 and last till June 30, 2021.