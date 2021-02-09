Makinde denies dumping PDP

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has denied dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for another party. The governor, in a statement issued on Monday by his spokesman, Taiwo Adisa, described reports of his defection as “a concocted falsehood from purveyors of fake news, who are bent on maligning the governor at all cost.” “There is a concocted lie doing the rounds about Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State planning to dump the PDP,” he said.

“This is the latest in the rounds of false reports and fake news, weapons which some individuals have employed to wage needless war against the governor. “It becomes imperative to attack the hydra-headed monster of fake news and false reports and this particular report raised all the red flags of fake news, as it was based on alleged hints from an individual who claimed not to want his name in print.”

The governor clarified his position on the rumour, saying he had no plan to defect to another party. Makinde explained that he has remained a strong pillar of the PDP for many years and is already leading the mission for its resurgence in the South-West. While denying moves to join the Advanced Democratic Congress (ADC), the Oyo governor vowed not to be distracted by the ridiculous lies being circulated by those he described as enemies within and without.