Senate resumes from recess, holds first plenary in 2021

The Senate has resumed and held a plenary session for the first time in 2021. Address lawmakers on Tuesday, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan read the letter from President Muhamadu Buhari seeking the confirmation of the service chiefs.

He also read the letter from President Buhari seeking the confirmation of the immediate past service chiefs as non-career ambassadorial nominees.

Thereafter, the Senate adjourned plenary to honour a member of the House of Representatives, Ossy Prestige who died recently.